The true numbers behind the Democratic and Republican education plans

Submitted by Washington House Democrats

Democrats and Republicans have endorsed competing plans to fund education and satisfy the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision. Both sides agree additional revenue sources are needed to meet the state’s obligations.

But the two plans vary greatly in the total amount of new investments going to schools and impacts on taxpayers.

Statewide, the Democratic plan would invest $8.5 billion additional state & local dollars into K-12 schools over the next four years. By comparison, the Republican plan would only invest $4.5 billion over the same time according to House nonpartisan committee staff analysis.

On the tax side of the debate, Senate Republicans are erroneously claiming 83% of taxpayers will see a tax cut under their plan.

This claim has been debunked by nonpartisan committee staff. You can check out the Top 5 Debunked Senate Republican Budget Myths here.

How will the two plans impact your community?

Click on the Google Map below to see the school investment and taxpayer impact differences for your local school district.

Data source: fiscal.wa.gov/DistrictCompare03312017.xlsm

