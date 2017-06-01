The true numbers behind the Democratic and Republican education plans

Submitted by Washington House Democrats
Democrats and Republicans have endorsed competing plans to fund education and satisfy the state Supreme Court’s McCleary decision. Both sides agree additional revenue sources are needed to meet the state’s obligations.
But the two plans vary greatly in the total amount of new investments going to schools and impacts on taxpayers.
Statewide, the Democratic plan would invest $8.5 billion additional state & local dollars into K-12 schools over the next four years. By comparison, the Republican plan would only invest $4.5 billion over the same time according to House nonpartisan committee staff analysis.
On the tax side of the debate, Senate Republicans are erroneously claiming 83% of taxpayers will see a tax cut under their plan.
How will the two plans impact your community?
Click on the Google Map below to see the school investment and taxpayer impact differences for your local school district.
Comments
JC says
How can these be “true numbers” when it’s submitted by a biased side involved? Even if the “other side” submitted numbers, it too wouldn’t be “true.” Real numbers involve everyone in every political membership or affiliation, not just 2. And this is why I don’t trust or believe politicians; they lie and skew numbers for their advantage.
Betsy Tainer says
In 2007 the first item on my property tax bill was ‘State Schools’. In 2008 and beyond that line item simply states ‘State’. WHAT HAPPENED THERE? Did they acquire that revenue source in the dark of the night and now they are looking to replace it?????
I have asked this question MANY MANY times, high and low, looked under every bush… I can’t seem to get anyone to even take a guess at it, much less answer my question.
Now I’m asking YOU… DO YOU KNOW? ANYONE??????
Gary Turney says
I believe the numbers – they were prepared by a House staff committee that is non-partisan. Just because the Democrats are presenting them doesn’t mean they are biased. My bigger issue is that I cannot easily find the details of either plan – specifically what taxes they are going to raise. I know the Republican (Senate) plan is basically to replace (or lower) school levies and increase property taxes. As I understand it, the Democratic (House) has a bunch of taxes that target higher income households. In the interest of keeping taxes simple I tend to favor the Republican plan, but I just can’t find the information to be sure. I’d like to be able to figure out how exactly each plan will affect not only me, but other income (and housing) levels as well. Anyone know where to find that?
Betsy Tainer says
Contact Steve O’Ban. I did see an article in the TNT addressing the Republican offer. For the Democrat offer I only saw ads prepared and paid for by the Teachers Union, which would naturally be against any leveling of teacher pay.
Again, I ask my question… and this does have very serious implications regarding the NEW property tax ask to fund this. In 2007 the first line item on my property tax bill stated ‘State Schools’. From 2008 forward that very same line item stated, simply ‘State’. DID THEY acquire these funds which had been previously dedicated to state school systems and now are looking to replace them with YET ANOTHER TAX????? I think it’s a very valid and relevant question, and yet, no one seems to be prepared to answer it.
ALSO, just in the way of fyi, teacher pay varies wildly throughout Washington, most of it more then completely fair. My neighbor is a kindergarten teacher, recently moved here from Tenino, she commuted for a couple of years and then landed a job in the Tacoma School District and happily accepted a $1,300/month increase in her salary in the first year. Understanding a couple of complexities there, regions outside of the urban growth boundaries have to offer more pay to attract teachers, and also inner city schools have to offer more to attract teachers (or so they say)… wondering, would you categorize Lowell Elementary as inner city when establishing a salary level?????????? But, Tacoma School District is very large with a great deal of diversity in it’s ‘challenges’… does the inner-city boost apply to every school within the district regardless of their actual needs/challenges?
Herein (above) lies the particulars that make the democratic offer highly suspect… the democratic offer has the interests of the Teacher’s Union close at heart… (easily 80% of any school district budget) simply stated, they are looking out more for the teachers and teacher’s union wishes/values/etc then the taxpayers. To be perfectly clear, the Teacher’s Union is behind every campaign to make you believe that teachers are starving and deserve MORE, MORE, MORE… THAT is simply not true.. the average teacher salary is well above the median or even average income in any given region/district. For 9 months of work out of a typically 12 month year, it’s way more plenty then any of us make. Yes, it’s a hard job. No, none of us would chose to be locked in a room with 20-30 young people and try to teach them ANYTHING. Yes, we value them for having that skill, education, bend, dedication, etc. So, the question remains… how much are they worth?
If you can identify the bill id/#, it is easy enough to look up the bill on the Washington State Leg site… just put the bill number in and start reading. The bill will not necessarily give data/details over the tax give over various taxing districts and property values… you’ll have to work that out yourself… set aside a day or two or three to work that out…. and then be sure and share your research and conclusions with full disclosure. Thank you!