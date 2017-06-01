Steilacoom Pierce County Library presents a radio history event

TACOMA – Revisit the power of radio in Washington; see how radio broadcasting became a vital part of the Pacific Northwest at “Diamonds in the Ether: Tuning in to Northwest Radio History,” at Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, 98388, on Friday, June 9, at 2 p.m.

KIRO Radio producer, host and historian Feliks Banel looks back to the people, stations and stories that made radio broadcasting an important part of the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Learn the ways radio connected people with events and entertainment across the country and throughout the world.

The free presentation is part of Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Speaker Series. Friends of the Steilacoom Library and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association are sponsoring the event.

More information about the Steilacoom Speaker Series:

www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/stl-speakers-bureau_001_001.pdf