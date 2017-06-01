The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Steilacoom Pierce County Library presents a radio history event

By Leave a Comment

TACOMA – Revisit the power of radio in Washington; see how radio broadcasting became a vital part of the Pacific Northwest at “Diamonds in the Ether: Tuning in to Northwest Radio History,” at Steilacoom Historical Museum, 1801 Rainier Street, Steilacoom, 98388, on Friday, June 9, at 2 p.m.

KIRO Radio producer, host and historian Feliks Banel looks back to the people, stations and stories that made radio broadcasting an important part of the culture of the Pacific Northwest. Learn the ways radio connected people with events and entertainment across the country and throughout the world.

The free presentation is part of Steilacoom Pierce County Library’s Speaker Series. Friends of the Steilacoom Library and Steilacoom Historical Museum Association are sponsoring the event.

More information about the Steilacoom Speaker Series:

www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/stl-speakers-bureau_001_001.pdf

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *