Red Cross Urges Everyone to Get Trained During National CPR/AED Awareness Week

It’s National CPR/AED Awareness Week and the American Red Cross Serving the South Puget Sound urges everyone to get trained on how to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) so they can help during an emergency situation.

Many people who suffer sudden cardiac arrest die before getting to a hospital so every second counts. For every minute without defibrillation, a sudden cardiac arrest victim’s chance of surviving drops. It is critical for as many people as possible to be trained to perform CPR and know how to use an AED until advanced help arrives.

“Sudden cardiac arrest claims the lives of thousands of people in this country every year,” said Bonnie Bush, Executive Director of the South Puget Sound Chapter. “National CPR/AED Awareness Week is the perfect time for people to get trained and help increase a sudden cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.”

Interested in getting trained? Find information on Red Cross classes here.

The Red Cross recommends that households, businesses and schools receive training in CPR and proper use of an AED. This training can give them the knowledge and confidence to respond during an emergency situation with skills that can help save a life.

Whether you want to be able to help keep your loved ones safe or help someone in your work place, or use your training professionally, Red Cross can give you the knowledge and skills to be able to help. Red Cross training is OSHA compliant so if your training is mandated where you work, certified Red Cross instructors can help.

The Red Cross offers several different opportunities to receive training. One is to attend in-person classes held at convenient locations with hands-on training from experienced instructors. Online and blended (combining hands-on training with online content) simulation learning offerings are also available. Check with your employer as to what class you need if you are taking training to fulfill a job requirement.

You can also download the free Red Cross First Aid App which puts instant access to information on handling the most common first aid emergencies, including sudden cardiac arrest, at your fingertips. Download by searching for ‘American Red Cross’ in your app store or at redcross.org/apps.