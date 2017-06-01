Pirates and pulchritude and police — oh, my!

In England’s 19th Century world, titled or wealthy boys around the age of 8 or 10 were sent away to school to study their letters, to become doctors or barristers or to prepare them for a seat in the House of Lords.

Before trade schools, common boys of that age were often indentured as an apprentice to a tradesman so he could learn that trade, which would set him up for life.

This is the premise upon which the comic opera “The Pirates of Penzance; or, The Slave to Duty” is based. With libretto by W. S. Gilbert and music by Arthur Sullivan, “Pirates” closes the 78th Season for the Lakewood Playhouse with a bang!

The story is complex and simple. An orphaned boy Fredric is left with a nurse as his only family. Nurse Ruth agrees with the lad’s dying father that it is best for the child that she gain an apprenticeship for him. Unfortunately, Ruth is hard of hearing and instead of finding a ship’s pilot, the well intentioned nurse indentures Frederic to a ship’s pirate – until his 21st birthday. After learning her mistake, Ruth decides to join the boy in his apprenticeship in order to guarantee no harm comes to her charge.

Frederic lives with the band of tender-hearted pirates, all of whom are orphans and would never harm a parentless captured victim, nor relieve them of their bounty to add to the band’s booty.

Frederic loves his band of brothers; however, he bemoans their calling. Therefore, our hero announces that once he is relieved of his indenture, he will destroy the dastardly denizens of the high seas and announces this pledge at the 21st celebration of his tenure.

After the party, Ruth says she will accompany Frederic on his journey into the world, hopefully as his future wife. Fredric has never been in female company, therefore, asks Ruth if she is beautiful; to which the smitten nurse lies and replies in the affirmative.

Shortly, a bevy of beauties, the seven daughters of Major-General Stanley, appear and Frederic discovers Ruth’s untruth when he falls in love with Mabel, one of the daughters.

Ruth returns to the band where she schemes with the Pirate King to keep Frederic in his apprenticeship by informing the boy that, although he has been with the group for 21 years, his birth-date was February 29, therefore, the boy has had only five birthdays and has 63 more years of his apprenticeship left when he finally reaches his 21st birthday!

Frederic agrees to do his contractual duty; Mabel agrees to wait for him; and the Major-General calls in the police to protect his daughters and capture the pirates.

Chaos reigns when Bobbies battle buccaneers ‘bout beauties, but Bobbies win when the Police Chief calls upon the Pirate King to surrender to the minions of their sovereign, Queen Victoria, which he does with regal love in his heart.

Ironically, and happily, the same number of males and females are left on stage to pair up just before the final curtain – and they all live happily ever after.

Lakewood’s Managing Artistic Director John Munn directs “Pirates” as well as plays the Pirate King. Munn’s direction is fresh, charming and well rehearsed. At times, when moving his hoard of actors about the stage, it reminds one of the wonderful UPA Cartoons of the ’50’s through ’70’s when a group moved as one while each member remained frozen in action. Munn’s actors follow this direction in several scenes but never does the director overdo the imaginative blocking.

Blake R. York does the ingenious set which is composed of a thrust of an eight-sided doughnut pushed against the upstage wall of the theatre into a backdrop of a curtain housing five painted backdrops which are drawn back into the wings in order to change the location. The three-piece band resides in the center of the square doughnut hole, leaving the acting space the three- to four-foot wide top which surrounds the hole and the three narrow steps leading down to the theatre floor. Ergo, the audience is constantly in the center of the action.

Deborah A. Armstrong is Musical Director and plays piano in The Band, where she has the opportunity to amusingly interact with some of the cast. Gus Labayen plays second piano, Tai Taitano does percussions for which LaMont Atkinson is sub. Armstrong leads her band so it does not overshadow the voices of the cast. Even though there are no mikes used in this production, each lyric can be heard because of the excellent diction of the singing talent.

Amanda Jackson is Choreographer. Jackson does such a good job blending with Munn’s direction, at times, it is hard to tell where the direction leaves off and the choreography takes over.

Rochelle-Ann Graham does the realistic 19th Century costumes, which are demure for the women, gaily romantic for the pirates and comically authentic for the Keystone-Kops version of the Bobbies, complete with white spats.

Aaron Mohs-Hale does the Light Design of day and night with special spotlights. Nena Curley is Stage Manager and, with assistants Gabi Marler and Sophia Reeve, does an excellent job keeping her hoard in line.

There are a dozen Ensemble members who play unnamed daughters, pirates and/or policemen. These include Daughters: Alyshia Collins, Rachel Lulay and Sierra Vaughn-Harris. Pirates: Karly Dammel, Andrew Redford and Tony Lewis Williams. Policemen/Pirates: Josh Anderman, Jaxx Chadick, Andrea Gordon, Noah Goucher, Chap Wolff and James Wrede.

All possess sound singing voices which add to the jolly and lament-filled songs the daughters vocalize; the pirate extras fill out the rousing boisterousness of the crew; and pirates-turned-policemen add an amazing comical fear to their profession.

Three of the remaining daughters are mezzo-soprano Casandra Gramstad as Edith and Kim Myers as Kate; both actors have beautiful, clear voices which ring like bells in their solos and joining forces singing “What ought we to do?”

Natalie Hodges is Isabel. Hodges is the most animated of the daughters, who stands out as she reacts perfectly to all that is going around her while singing with her sisters and consoling her father.

Tim McFarlan plays Samuel, the Pirate King’s lieutenant, who sings out with a strong baritone relaying information to his crew (and the audience) about what is happening.

Kathy Sawrey is Ruth, Frederic’s nurse and would-be wife. Sawrey is delightful as the lying lady who loves her charge. She admits her complicity in his plight when singing “When Fred’ric was a little lad” with such perfect clarity that the audience can understand every word.

Allyson Jacobs-Lake is Mabel the final daughter, who steals our hero’s heard when first they meet. Jacobs-Lake espouses her love when singing to “Poor wand’ring one” with her sisters in her operatic soprano voice.

Fune Tautala is the much-loved hero Frederic. Tautala is pleasingly somewhat cavalier in the role, letting the character drift in and out of the time period style, which allows for modern line delivery while shifting to 19th Century styling at the drop of an excellent tenor voice singing songs like “How beautifully blue the sky” and paring with Mabel on “Stay, Fred’ric, stay,” “Ah, leave me not to pine,” “Oh, here is love, and here is truth”

Derek Hall doubles as a pirate and as the Police Sergeant – the leader of the intrepid Bobbies. Hall makes a snarly pirate eager to do his King’s bidding. However, as the leader of the bungling Bobbies, Hall almost steals the show – from his first entrance when he and his men sing “When the foeman bares his steel (taran-tara)” to “Hush, hush, not a word!” Hall runs the emotional gamut of stalwart bravery to quivering fear with a laugh at each stop for his comic acting and singing prowess.

John Munn is the Pirate King. Munn makes his character a demanding leader with a softy heart of gold. Munn’s character is lovable rather than feared, helpful rather than dastardly; thus, he wins the affection of his crew as well as the audience.

Gary Chambers is amazing as Major-General Stanley, the father of the seven beauties and the fastest singer alive! When Chambers breaks from his fatherly character to introduce himself to the audience he opens his mouth to inform them that “I am the model of a very modern Major-General,“ not just once or twice, but three times, gaining speed with each delivery. Chambers only halts at three because pianist Armstrong could not keep up with him on the keyboard (which is questionable). However, what is beyond question is that Chambers’ enunciation is so precise, each syllable rings clear as a racing carillon. Chambers’ character has all the love for his daughters and pomp of his office needed to earn the actor acclaim for the role.

“The Pirates of Penzance” continues at The Lakewood Playhouse in the northeast section of the Lakewood Towne Center, just behind the Pierce Transit Bus Depot through June 25, each Friday and Saturday at 8 p.m. with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. There are two Thursday, Pay-What-You-Can” performances, June 1 and an Actor’s Benefit performance, June 8; both are at 8 p.m.

For more information or reservations, call the box office at (253) 588-0042 or go online to www.lakewoodplayhouse.org.

“The Pirates of Penzance” is one of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most-loved light operas. The play is as fresh and amusing today as it was at the play’s debut, almost 200 years ago.

One of the most advantageous things with the Lakewood Playhouse production is that the director and music director has instilled into the cast the necessary for sharp, crisp enunciation, something which sometimes escapes the tutelage of other casts. Not a single beat of music or word of song is lost to the audience; and there are no microphones used in this show – it’s all real music and real fun – “Taran-tara!”