Old Man Jenkins is Pet of the Week

Featured Pet Old Man Jenkins is one tough cookie. He came to us as a stray, very much owning the pirate look. But don’t let his rough exterior fool you~once comfortable, the seven-year-old is all love.

He leans into each and every pet, and “elevator lifts” his rear into the air for more scratches. Not to mention the non-stop purring.

Old Man Jenkins has tested positive for FIV, so he’ll need to be the sole cat of your crib. A quiet, patient family would be best, allowing mister cool time to adapt to his new environment and people. #A517265. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.