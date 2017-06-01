Flapjack Fundraiser for the Teddy Bear Picnic & The Arts, June 3

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Flapjack Fundraiser For The Arts at Applebee’s ~ Saturday, June 3rd ~ 9-11:00AM $10 (Breakfast) ~ 3819 Bridgeport Way W, University Place, WA 98466 (Just before the Annual Duck Parade & Car Show).

Dance Theatre Northwest (a 501-c-3 nonprofit Arts Education ) in University Place produces the greatest number of free civic events for the Arts in this area. Dance Theatre Northwest is also the now the sole producer of the Annual Teddy Bear Picnic at Curran Orchard which will be held this summer on Sunday July 16th from 1 to 4PM.

Help your community fund these civic events and free dance performances at community outreach venues and area schools, a majority of whom are schools that aren’t able to fund an adequate arts program.

Join us at Applebee’s for pancakes, eggs, bacon or sausage and a beverage all for just $10 on Saturday, June 3rd from 9-11 a.m.