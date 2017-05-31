Pirates of Penzance at Lakewood Playhouse

The Lakewood Playhouse is proud to present the Final Show of our 78th SEASON – “The Pirates of Penzance” by W.S. Gilbert & Arthur Sullivan.

This Great Big Comedic Musical will be performed on Fridays, Saturdays at 8:00pm and Sundays at 2:00pm. Performances started May 27 and run through June 25 with Special Showings at 8:00pm on Thursday, June 1 (Pay What You Can Night) and 8:00pm on Thursday, June 8 (“Pay What You Can” Actor’s Benefit).

Presented in the Lakewood Playhouse’s thrust configuration with seating facing the stage as well on both of its sides. This production of “The Pirates of Penzance” will place you in the center of a Gilbert & Sullivan’s musical presented with just the right dose of the humor of Monty Python and a dash of Warner Brothers Cartoon fun!

“The Pirates of Penzance” is Directed by Lakewood Playhouse Managing Artistic Director John Munn and is Musically Directed by Deborah L. Armstrong – The Creative Team behind Lakewood Playhouse’s 2014 South Sound Premier of the smash hit “Monty Python’s SPAMALOT” – who promise to bring some of that great Python-style humor to this world famous show. This Production of “The Pirates of Penzance” also marks the debut of Choreographer Amanda Jackson

The Production Features a number of actors that either new to the Playhouse Stage or have become Audience Favorites – Including: Josh Anderman (Pirate/Cop), Jaxx Chadick (Pirate/Cop), Gary Chambers (Major General), Alyshia Collins (Daughter), Karly Dammel (Pirate), Andrea Gordon (Pirate/Cop), Noah Goucher (Pirate/Cop), Casandra Gramstad (Daughter – Edith), Derek Hall (Sergeant), Natalie Hodges (Daughter – Isobel), Allyson Jacobs-Lake (Mabel), Rachel Lulay (Daughter), Tim McFarlan (Samuel), John Munn (Pirate King), Kim Myers (Daughter – Kate), Andrew Redford (Pirate), Kathy Sawrey (Ruth), Fune Tautala (Fredrick), Sierra Voughon-Harris (Daughter / Mable understudy), Tony Williams (Pirate), Chap Wolff (Pirate) and James Wrede (Pirate/Cop).

ABOUT THE SHOW: ? “Everything is better…with Pirates.”

Gilbert and Sullivan’s hilarious, hopeful farce follows young Frederic, an orphan who has mistakenly been apprenticed to an ineffectual but raucous band of pirates. He disavows the pirates’ way of life and falls for the beautiful Mabel. Frederic’s melodious tones win over the heart of Major General Stanley’s songbird daughter, Mabel, but when the Pirate King discovers General Stanley has lied about being an orphan to keep the pirates from stealing all of his belongings and carrying off his bevy of beautiful daughters, an “ingenious paradox” may prevent. Last Presented at the Lakewood Playhouse in 2006

AUDIENCE WARNING: This Play is Suitable for All Ages

ABOUT OUR THEATRE: The Lakewood Playhouse was founded in 1938 and has established itself with theatre that is both intimate and epic. The theatre is located within the Lakewood Towne Center, 5729 Lakewood Towne Center Blvd., Lakewood, Washington 98499. For further information about “The Pirates of Penzance” please contact the Box Office at the Lakewood Playhouse (253) 588-0042 or make any e-mail queries to John Munn, Managing Artistic Director, at jmunn.lakewoodplayhouse@gmail.com.