Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures scheduled in DuPont for construction

DUPONT – Drivers who use northbound Interstate 5 through DuPont during overnight hours will want to plan ahead for a series of ramp and lane closures that begin Thursday, June 1.

From 11 p.m. Thursday, June 1, to 4 a.m. Friday, June 2, and again Friday night from 11 p.m. until 6 a.m. Saturday, June 3, contractor crews working on the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project will reduce northbound I-5 to a single lane. They will also close the weigh station ramps and the Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5 for barrier installation. The northbound I-5 exit to Center Drive (#118) will remain open.

From Tuesday, June 6, through Thursday, June 8, crews will again reduce lanes on northbound I-5 starting at 8 p.m. and continuing until 4 a.m. each following day between Mounts Road and Center Drive for striping. The on- and off-ramps at Center Drive and the weigh station will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. each following day.

The work is weather sensitive and could be rescheduled at a later date. During the ramp closures, a signed detour will be in place.

Advance information for highway construction and maintenance is available at the Olympic Region Weekly Construction and Traffic Updates web page.