Natalie Raschke 2017 Lakewood Republican Women Scholarship Winner

The Lakewood Republican Women selected Steilacoom High School (SHS) senior Natalie Raschke as the recipient of their 2017 “Betty Jo Neils” scholarship award. Raschke was presented the $1,000 award at a ceremony held in Lakewood on May 25th.

Funds for this year’s scholarship award were provided by Don Wilbur in honor of his wife Norma, a long time member of LRW.

While at Steilacoom, Raschke maintained a perfect 4.0 grade point and was co-Valedictorian of her graduating class. She was also an award winning swimmer, event manager, student body leader and member of the National Honor Society. Additionally, Raschke completed over 250 volunteer hours with Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and the recently held U.S. Open Golf Tournament.

In September, Raschke will be attending Pacific Lutheran University and majoring in Nursing.