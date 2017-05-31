Military Officers Association presents Mt. Tahoma JROTC Awards

At a special awards ceremony on May 24th, the Mt. Rainier chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) presented leadership awards to two Mt. Tahoma High School JROTC cadets. A Certificate of Leadership and a check for $100 was presented to Cadet 1LT Masyn Gleffe. A Certificate of Leadership and a MOAA Leadership Medal were also presented to Cadet Sergeant Dustin Hemmings.

Gleffe is a graduating senior who plans on attending a community college or entering military service. Hemmings is a junior who will enter his senior year at Mt. Tahoma in September.

Head of the Army JROTC program at Mt Tahoma is Major Jeffery Holmes (USA Ret). Senior enlisted instructor is MSG Galen House (USA Ret). Currently, there are 86 students enrolled in the Mt Tahoma JROTC program.

The Mt. Rainier Chapter of MOAA annually presents leadership awards to deserving cadets at 16 JROTC high schools located within the local area. The Chapter also makes an award to a distinguished graduating cadet in the ROTC program at Pacific Lutheran University.