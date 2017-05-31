Local Veteran and Community Volunteer Runs for City Council Pos. 7

Submitted by Friends of Leo Gruba for DuPont City Council Pos. 7

DuPont resident and former Joint Base Lewis-McChord Soldier Leo Gruba has announced he will seek a seat on the DuPont City Council.

“My service to our nation brought me to DuPont, but the people of DuPont are what keep us here. No matter how far I got from the city in my travels in service to our country, I always knew that my family was safe and surrounded by caring and supportive neighbors. I am blessed and honored to serve this community at every opportunity,” said Gruba.

A career Non Commissioned Officer and Iraq Veteran, Gruba was stationed at JBLM in 2011. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife Serena purchased their home in DuPont. “When Serena and I put down roots here, I immediately saw the need for another set of hands and started dedicating myself to the service of this community,” said Gruba. Gruba has coached numerous youth baseball teams with the Patriot Athletic league, was President of the Chloe Clark P.T.A, and has volunteered with the Boy Scouts as a Den Leader. After retiring from the Army, he continued to serve his fellow servicemen and women and local area Veterans through his leadership roles in the American Legion.

Gruba has been endorsed by DuPont council members Matt Helder and Shawna Gasak. Washington State Representative Dick Muri has also endorsed Gruba’s council bid, saying “There are few individuals as dedicated to their community as Leo. He is a perfect fit to serve the residents of DuPont.”

An alum of American Military University, Gruba current serves on staff at the American Legion Department of Washington Headquarters, serving the state’s Veterans, Servicemen and women, and their families.

Leo and his wife Serena live in Palisade Village and are members of Life Church DuPont.

For more information visit facebook.com/friendsofleogrubaforcitycouncil