CPSD students awarded in local art and literary competitions

LAKEWOOD, WASH.– Clover Park School District (CPSD) students participated in two literary and art contests this May, and three students won awards.

The Cavalcade of Authors West conference in University Place took place with more than 600 students from the South Sound in attendance. CPSD students attended the event with their teachers and librarians, and met authors and attended writer workshops. Students submitted short stories for the Cavalcade writing contest earlier this year; the two CPSD winners for 2017 are:

Lakes High School student Alyssa Young, first place, high school division; and

Lochburn Middle School student Denise Gonzales, first place, middle school division.

The winners’ stories will be published on the Cavalcade of Authors West website.

Nearly 1,000 teenagers participated in Pierce County Library System’s 21st annual Our Own Expressions Teen Writing and Art Contest. From more than 900 poems, short stories, drawings and photographs, local artists selected 36 winners in various categories.

Earlier in 2017, students in grades seven to 12 submitted their best poetry, short story, photography and/or drawing. Judges reviewed the writing entries evaluating originality, style, general presentation, grammar, spelling and evidence of skill appropriate for the writer’s age. Judges evaluated the entries on the basis of composition, evidence of skill appropriate with the age of the artist, creativity and effective use of media. CPSD winners are: