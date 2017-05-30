Tacoma Nature Center, Audubon March 2017 events

The June 2017 programs for partners in education at the Tacoma Nature Center and Tahoma Audubon are available below:

Tacoma Nature Center, 1919 South Tyler Street, Tacoma WA 98405, (253) 591-6439 www.metroparkstacoma.org – Open Monday – Saturday 9:00am – 4:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Volunteer Stewardship

Habitat Restoration Work

All ages welcome, free

Join us for our regular stewardship activities as we care for the park by removing invasive plant species, re-planting areas with native plants and helping those plants thrive. No experience necessary. Come dressed for the weather and prepared to get dirty. Work parties occur rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by adults.

June 2 9:00am – 12:00pm

June 16 9:00am – 12:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Programs

Tiptoe through the Tidepools

All ages, Free

Bring your family to explore the beach, learn about tidepool life and have lots of fun during some of the lowest tides of the year. A naturalist will guide low-tide beach exploration. Meet at Titlow Beach. Wear shoes to protect from the rocky beach and bring plenty of water and sunscreen. Titlow Beach is located at the west end of 6th Avenue in Tacoma near Steamer’s Café.

June 25 11:00am-2:00pm

Tacoma Nature Center Family Adventure Programs

Family Paddle Ketron Island

Ages 7 and up, $40 + tax/person, $36 + tax/TNC member

So close to civilization, yet so far away! Paddle from the town of Steilacoom to Ketron Island. Enjoy the views of the south sound islands as you watch for wildlife. Pre-registration required.

June 10 9:00am – 12:00pm Meet at Steilacoom boat launch

Father’s Day Family Paddle

Ages 7 and up, $40.00 + tax/person, $36.00 + tax/TNC member

This Father’s Day treat your dad to a special paddle trip in the south sound. Kayak on the beautiful Nisqually River Delta. Take in the sights while you paddle though this National Wildlife Refuge. Pre-registration required.

June 18 10:00 am – 1:00 pm Meet at Luhr Beach boat launch

Tahoma Audubon Society, 2917 Morrison Road West, University Place WA 98466, (253) 565-9278 www.TahomaAudubon.org – Open Monday – Friday 10:00am-1:00pm

Tahoma Audubon Family Programs

Beginning Bird Walk at the Audubon Center

Adriana Hess Wetland Park, 2917 Morrison Rd. W., University Place

All ages welcome, free

Not a morning person, but want to enjoy birds? Join us for a late morning guided bird walk at our home, the Adriana Hess Wetland Park and Audubon Center. This walk is great for beginners and intermediate birders alike. The gravel trails provide an easy, short loop, and are accessible by wheelchairs or strollers. This walk has much more stopping, looking, and listening, than walking! The Center will be open, as well. Bring your binoculars or borrow ours. We are happy to show you how to use them. This walk is led by volunteers Rosanne Becker and/or Russ Smith. All are welcome. (May be canceled in case of heavy rain or wind.)

June 12 10:00am – 11:30am

Morse Wildlife Preserve Second Sunday Programs

Best for ages 2 and up, free

The public is invited to explore the foot trails and board walk at this monthly event between April and October. Discover distinct habitats from forest to riparian to prairies to wetlands. Morse Wildlife Preserve has it all! The preserve is located in Graham at 25415 70th Ave E. Call Tahoma Audubon at 253-565-9278 for more information and directions (www.TahomaAudubon.org). No registration needed. No pets are allowed and carpooling is encouraged. The Morse Wildlife Preserve is managed by Forterra (www.morsewildlifepreserve.org).

June 11 10:00 – 4:00pm

Summer Common Western Washington Birds (1 session)

Ages 14 and up, $15/TAS member, $17/other registrants

Join us for a look at 35 of the most common bird species that are found in Western Washington State in the summer. This class is a great starting place for backyard bird watchers. The instructor, David Kaynor, is a member of the Washington Ornithological Society. Adriana Hess Audubon Center (2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA)

Wednesday, June 14, 2 – 3 pm