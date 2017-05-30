State Farm to Hire Over 100 New Employees for Tacoma and DuPont

Submitted by Brad Hilliard

State Farm plans to add more than 100 new employees in Tacoma and DuPont. The insurance company will host a career fair on June 6, at Tacoma Urban League (2550 S. Yakima Ave).

“We’re seeking applicants for full and part-time positions in claims,” said Brad Hilliard State Farm Spokesman. “This event is a great way to learn about what it means to work for State Farm and take the plunge into a new career.”

If interested, visit statefarm.careerintro.com/tacoma-6-6 to register for the event. To apply for a job visit www.statefarm.com/careers/ and search jobs in Washington to learn more.

State Farm encourages job seekers to apply online as soon as possible before the career fair, and come to the fair ready to interview.

State Farm is the #1 insurer of cars, homes and life in the nation and is recognized as a leading employer in the industry.

Event Details:

What: State Farm Career Fair

When: Tuesday, June 6: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Urban League, 2550 S. Yakima Ave.