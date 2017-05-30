Ocean Commotion is set June 3 and 4 at Point Defiance Zoo Aquarium

TACOMA, Wash. – Come see all the ways the sea benefits us – and we can benefit the sea.

Ocean Commotion, a special event dedicated to the glorious creatures found in the world’s ocean – and the ways humans can help them – is slated for June 3 and 4 at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium.

The sea-themed weekend will give visitors a detailed glimpse into the lives of marine animals.

Touch a stingray, build a reef, act like a sea star, and more. Dive deep into educational activities and see what’s so amazing about ocean life.

Visitors to the zoo and its two aquariums will see an amazing array of animals that make the sea their home – from huge marine mammals like walruses and polar bears to smaller critters such as sea stars and anemones.

It’s a great time to see 16 massive sharks in the South Pacific Aquarium; touch stingrays and small sharks and other marine animals; and check out the completely renovated Rocky Shores habitat, home to Pacific walruses, California sea lions, harbor seals, sea otters, tufted puffins and common murres.

Connect with the animals while watching them receive special treats and enrichments.

Plus, wander around the outdoor sculpture garden of 10 larger-than-life sea creatures created from ocean trash and learn simple steps you can take to keep human pollution out of the seas.

It’s time to seize the day and Go Plastic Free to Save Our Sea.

All Ocean Commotion activities are free with membership or admission to the zoo.

For more information, visit www.pdza.org.