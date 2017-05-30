The Suburban Times

Noise advisory for Camp Murray neighbors on May 31st

CAMP MURRAY, WA – The Washington National Guard will fire a cannon salute beginning at approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, May 31st, at the north end of the parade field.

The cannon salute is part of a celebration of retirement ceremony for Col. Michael Fleetwood. The duration of the ceremonial cannon firing is estimated to be less than 20 seconds, but will be audible in Tillicum, on Camp Murray and on parts of Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

Questions or concerns should be directed to the Washington National Guard public affairs office at: joseph.f.siemandel.mil@mail.mil or by phone at 253-512-8989.

The citizen-soldiers and airmen of the Washington Military Department are dedicated to the mission of safeguarding lives and property in Washington state.

