Long Time Lakewood Real Estate Office Closes

Submitted by Ken Upton

Lakewood Villa Realty closes after fifty-seven years of serving Lakewood and the greater Pierce County region. Owner/broker, Bridget Upton is retiring after buying the company in 1985 from her mother, Erma Bonewitz , who founded it in 1960 at Gravelly Lake Drive and Avondale Road. The company was named Lakewood Villa Realty after the Villa Plaza shopping mall located just across the street. With the blessing of her husband, Ken, Bridget carried on the tradition of friendly, people oriented service established by her mother.



Exposed to the real estate business at an early age, Bridget started selling real estate in 1972, with a brief career change in mortgage banking (Rainier Mortgage and Tacoma Savings and Loan ) and title insurance (Land Title Insurance Company) after which she was offered the chance to purchase Lakewood Villa Realty.

She worked diligently in the business and was eventually elected by her peers as president of the Tacoma/Pierce County Association Of Realtors and later as president of the Tacoma/Pierce County Multiple Listing Service. Her pleasant personality and knowledge of the business as a local officer was instrumental in her being selected as a voting delegate to several NAR national conventions. In 1994 Bridget was elected Vice-president of Education of the Washington State Association of Realtors.

Over the past several years she had increased the volume of the company’s property management division which was recently sold to another firm. The office building, and the property on which it was built in the 1940’s, has been sold for future re-development.

On behalf of her staff and sales associates, Bridget expresses a big “thank you” to all her customers and clients who were devoted to LVR throughout those 57 years of real estate service.