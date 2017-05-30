Homeless Application for Coordinated Entry to Launch in June

University of Washington Tacoma students partnered with Associated Ministries to make a contribution to the community using technology.
The UWT E-HoPE team created the housing page and application for Associated Ministries to increase efficiency in the current Coordinated Entry intake process for Homeless individuals in Pierce County. Last Year AM received over 10,000 phone calls and are hoping the web application will greatly reduce the phone calls and increase time spent scheduling housing appointments.
Leave a Reply