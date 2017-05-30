Grace named Executive Director of Lakewold Gardens

Sabrina Grace has been named the new executive director of Lakewold Gardens, a 10-acre estate garden in Lakewood of world-class distinction, search committee task force chair Kris G. Kaufman announced recently.

Grace holds bachelor of science (Marketing) and master’s (business administration) degrees from the University of Maryland and has served in several management and executive positions in New York, Germany, Spain and California.

“I look forward to working with the board and staff to preserve and enhance the estate and the grounds of Lakewold Gardens as it continues to offer the community a place to relax, distress, and connect with nature,” she said.

Lakewold Gardens is located at 12317 Gravelly Lake Drive SW in Lakewood, and offers landscape architecture inspired by Thomas Church surrounded by rare and native plants, State Champion trees, over 800 rhododendrons, 30 Japanese maples and stunning statuary. A National Historic Landmark, its Georgian-style mansion and historic architecture complete the 10 acres.

Eulalie Wagner donated the estate in 1987 to a new non-profit organization, The Friends of Lakewold, with the stipulation that an endowment fund be raised to assure the continuing care of the gardens. Lakewold Gardens was opened officially on May 7, 1989.

Grace’s tenure starts May 31. She succeeds Stephanie Walsh, who served in the same capacity for 17 years.