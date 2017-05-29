Public invited to open house on Chambers Creek Canyon trail system

An open house is planned for Wednesday, May 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in University Place for people to come learn about a joint effort to build a trail through the Chambers Creek Canyon.

Lakewood is working with University Place and Pierce County on the effort because the canyon borders both cities and enters Pierce County property at the Chambers Creek Regional Park.

The open house is a drop-in format and will offer people a chance to chat with city and county staff about the project, learn the details of a recently created trail design report and share information about the next steps.

The meeting is at the Environmental Services Building, 9850 64th Street SW.

For more information contact Lakewood Parks, Recreation and Community Services director Mary Dodsworth: 253-983-7887, mdodsworth@cityoflakewood.us.