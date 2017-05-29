Pierce County Ferry to offer new fare category, change base vehicle length

The Pierce County Ferry will offer a new fare category for motorcycle riders starting June 1.

Motorcycle riders with a Senior ID or a Disability Permit will pay $10.75 for a ticket during peak season, which runs May 1 through Sept. 30. They will pay $8.25 during non-peak season.

This change will create consistency for riders that hold a Senior ID or Disability Permit, as there are already fare categories for those driving a vehicle or walking on the ferry.

Also starting June 1, the base vehicle length will be 22 feet, up from 21 feet.

This change reflects the standard length of some vehicles from the manufacturer without special modifications. It also aligns with Washington State Ferries’ standard vehicle fare.

“These changes will provide more flexibility for our riders without impacting operating revenues,” said Lauren Behm, Pierce County Planning and Public Works interim airport and ferry administrator.

Printed ferry schedules with these changes will be available at the Steilacoom Terminal by mid-June.

These changes were made in Ordinance No. 2017-21s, which was passed by the Pierce County Council and signed by Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier in mid-May.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between the town of Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron islands. Visit www.piercecountywa.org/ferry to learn more.