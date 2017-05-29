The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Click TiVo

Patty Moore Candidate for DuPont City Council

By Leave a Comment

Patty Moore has filed to run for City Council Position #3 in DuPont. She served as a Department of the Army civilian for 33 years in Germany and Korea, as well as tours in the US.

She was a volunteer in PTAs/Booster Club in the Steilacoom Historical School District for nine years. Since retiring she has served as treasurer on the DuPont Lions Board, co-president of the Steilacoom Historical Education Foundation and a member of the Budget Advisory Committee for the Steilacoom Historical School District.

She also is a member of the DuPont Historical Society and has volunteered for City and Northwest Landing ROA events.

 

DuPont Museum & Visitor

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *