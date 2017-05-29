Now open: H&L Produce doubles its size

H&L Produce has come a long way from its start 25 years ago as a roadside stand.

Fresh produce and plants still dominate the selection of goods, but a recent expansion of the store nearly doubled its retail space.

The added square footage means the store is now a one-stop shop for customers.

“I’m thrilled,” store co-founder and operations manager Brian Lloyd said of the expansion that added space both indoors and out.

Extra room outside means more space for lush hanging baskets. Previously the store could support 130 baskets. That number is now at 500.

The decision to expand the store came after owners debated whether to build a new store in Tacoma – H&L Produce owns the Tacoma Boys store on Sixth Avenue.

“We talked about opening another store up north, but instead we wanted to give back to this community that has supported us for 20-plus years and give them a place to shop,” Lloyd said of Lakewood.

Inside nearly 4,000 square feet of new floor space allowed H&L to add 60 feet of reach-in refrigeration along the back wall.

There shoppers will find prepared foods, as well as a large selection of craft beers from across the Pacific Northwest.

The store also upped its freezer space from six freezers to 21, and underwent a complete overhaul of its meat department.

To the left of the front entrance stretched along the wall is the butcher shop, which includes 36-feet of retail space for meat and seafood.

The shop has a window where meat will be dry aged and available for preorder. Customers can see what’s being cured, order specific cuts and return to pick it up on predetermined pickup days, Lloyd explained.

Looking around the bustling store it’s hard to imagine when it first opened Lloyd worried about how to fill the space.

Watch as Lloyd gives a tour of the recent expansion: