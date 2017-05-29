Letter: Transportation Without Taxation – Sound Transit is Operating Outside Their Boundaries

Submitted by Earl Dickey

How is that Sound Transit 3 car-tab, property, and sales tax increase working out for you? I would say the majority of us in the Sound Transit District are or soon will be suffering from the ST3 tax sticker shock.

Well here is something else of concern to add to your misery that I have discovered: Did you know Sound Transit is providing services to a major South Sound metropolitan area that is not in the Sound Transit taxing district? Sound Transit operates an express bus route during the morning and evening rush hours to and from Seattle to Olympia and Lacey.

That’s right, Olympia and Lacey, cities OUTSIDE the transit district boundaries as shown in the boundary map! It is the 592 Express Route and here is a link to the schedule: www.soundtransit.org/Schedules/ST-Express-Bus . Olympia and Lacey residents are clearly getting a free ride off of those of us living in the district.

Maybe it’s way past time to spread the pain out a little further on that map and invite our Thurston County neighbors into the district so they pay for their FAIR share AND make Sound Transit Board Members an elected body.