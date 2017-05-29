Learn how to print in 3-D at Pierce County Library System

TACOMA – From household objects such as lamps and shower heads to printable pants and dresses, learn how to print those and more in free Intro to 3-D Printing classes at Pierce County Library System locations in June, July and August. The classes will cover what 3-D printing is, how it works, and how free software tools can empower anyone to design and customize three-dimensional objects.

Since being launched at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library in 2014, the 3-D printers have been a community interest and an opportunity for education, furthering the Library System’s focus on learning for its communities. Registration is required and can be done through www.piercecountylibrary.org/calendar/.

“3-D printing has empowered consumers,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director for Pierce County Library. “With 3-D printing people are their own manufacturers of household goods and they can customize items in their home and office with 3-D printing—giving fast and inexpensive results. This is just another example of how our libraries are evolving to help individuals in our communities learn.”

The class will include an overview to 3-D printing and time for hands-on learning, too.

3-D printing has advanced significantly since it was first developed in 1983. 3-D printing is reshaping manufacturing and unlocking the potential for anyone to create.

The FDA has approved the first 3-D-printed drug, printing can be done using titanium, ceramic and wood, and NASA has proposed printing in lunar dust to 3-D print a base on the moon. It’s increasingly used in manufacturing and even the average consumer can buy a 3-D printer.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/smart-april-june.pdf

Lakewood Pierce County Library

6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood

Monday, June 5, 1 p.m.

Gig Harbor Pierce County Library

4424 Point Fosdick Drive NW, Gig Harbor

Tuesday, June 6, 2 p.m.

Wednesday June 21, 6:30 p.m.

Parkland/Spanaway Library

13718 Pacific Ave. S. Tacoma

Friday, June 16, 4 p.m.

South Hill Library

15420 Meridian E. South Hill

Tuesday, June 20, 10:30 a.m.

University Place Pierce County Library

3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Friday June 30, 1 p.m.

Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library

900 Meridian E., Suite 29, Milton

Saturday, July 8, at noon

Summit Pierce County Library

5107 112th St. E. Tacoma

Wednesday, July 12, 3 p.m.

Sumner Pierce County Library

1116 Fryar Ave. Sumner

Thursday, July 20, 10:30 a.m.

Steilacoom Pierce County Library

2950 Steilacoom Blvd. Steilacoom

Friday, July 28, 2 p.m.

Key Center Pierce County Library

8905 KPN, Lakebay

Thursday, August 3, 4 p.m.

Fife Pierce County Library

6622 20th St. E. Fife

Tuesday, August 8, 2 p.m.

Bonney Lake Pierce County Library

18501 90th St. E. Bonney Lake

Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

14916 Washington Ave. S.W. Lakewood

Friday, August 24, 1 p.m.