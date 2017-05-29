Habitat for Humanity, Tillicum Home Building Continues

Submitted by Tacoma/ Pierce County Habitat for Humanity

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity will begin home construction in June on the first of seven new homes on the former site of the Woodlawn Cottages. This new development, named New Tillicum North, will be built across the street from Harry Todd Park and consist of energy efficient 3 and 4 bedroom single-family homes.

The first new homeowners will begin moving in during the late fall of 2017and construction is expected to be completed in the spring of 2018. This will become Habitat’s largest development in the Tillicum neighborhood, having already completed 21 homes since the start of construction in Tillicum during the summer of 2011.

New Tillicum North is the continuation of a multi-year commitment between City of Lakewood and Habitat for Humanity to improve the housing stock and provide opportunities for affordable homeownership in the Tillicum community. As part of the City of Lakewood’s funding for this project, each home at New Tillicum North will have access to $30,000 of down payment assistance for qualified home buyers.

There are opportunities to own a home at New Tillicum North and applications for Habitat’s homeownership program are currently being accepted. Those earning up to 80% of the area median income may qualify for Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity’s Homeownership Program and are encouraged to apply.