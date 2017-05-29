Chris Barnes is Running for DuPont City Council Position 1

Submitted by Chris Barnes

After many long discussions with my family, we decided that now is the time to run for City Council. Last week I filed to run for Position 1.

This is an exciting for for my family, just as it is an exciting time for DuPont. Below are a couple of points that I would like to highlight as being important to me. I know they do not cover the whole range of issues people are interested in, so please feel free to ask me any questions you may have.

Natural and Historic Areas

I believe that protecting, preserving and enhancing the natural and historic areas of DuPont are vital to the well-being of the City. I will continue my work with City Staff to pursue funding sources and projects that would allow the City to take on this work. With these areas in their best shape we can maintain our property values, make the City more attractive to employers, and keep our real estate market strong.

Development and Business

Landowners have the right to use their land; if they want to build something, and it is allowed by the City, there is nothing we can do to stop it. As the Chair of the Planning Commission I worked to identify the correct zoning for the City and tried to make sure the most appropriate types of business locate here.

I participated in a number of workshops with potential developers to discuss their plans and the needs of the City. These workshops help build communication to inform the City of the developer’s needs and the developer of the City’s needs. While we can’t stop all development, there are tools make sure what is built is the best it can be for the City.

Safety

DuPont is consistently named as one of the safest cities in Washington, and we owe a great deal to our fantastic Police and Fire Departments for this. As a Councilmember I will work to ensure the DPD and DFD have the all the training and equipment they need to continue this legacy. Only if we are safe in our homes can we continue to enjoy the gifts the town has to offer.

Thank you all, and I look forward to representing you on the Council.

Please follow my Facebook page for more information:

www.facebook.com/chrisbarnes4dupontcouncil/