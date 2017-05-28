Plan ahead: Tacoma HOV ramp closures scheduled after Memorial Day

TACOMA – Contractor crews building HOV lanes in Tacoma will resume a busy construction schedule on Tuesday, May 30, and implement several overnight ramp and lane closures related to HOV construction.

As a reminder, concert-goers attending the Saturday, May 27 events at the Tacoma Dome are encouraged to plan extra time into their travels to accommodate existing ramp closures and detour routes.

Ramp and lane closures next week are listed below:

Tuesday, May 30

Southbound I-705 to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

28th Street / Bay Street ramp to northbound SR 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, May 31

I-705 ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, June 1

Pacific Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound SR 7 and southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:00 a.m. each following day.

Friday, June 2

Southbound I-5 exit to SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

SR 167 on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 8 a.m. each following day.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall are scheduled multiple nights next week between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day. The work is weather dependent.

For regularly updated information for these projects, please visit the Tacomatraffic.com web page. Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.