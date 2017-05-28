Pacific Medical Centers Celebrates One-Year Anniversary of Lakewood Clinic

Submitted by Pacific Medical Centers

On Thursday, May 18, community members and medical representatives gathered at the Pacific Medical Centers clinic in Lakewood to celebrate the clinic’s one-year anniversary of providing high-quality, low-cost care to its South Sound community.

The PacMed Lakewood clinic occupies 7,500 square feet of space and continues to expand its health care offerings for its community. According to PacMed Practice Manager Jodi Larsen, the Lakewood clinic plans to extend existing hours to continue serving patients’ demanding schedules and diverse military needs, including active duty, retired personnel and family members. In addition, the Lakewood clinic plans to add Behavioral Medicine providers to the team as well as Palliative Care support.

“Lakewood is here to partner with each patient to help enable them to live their healthiest and best lives. We look forward to serving this community for many years to come,” said Larsen.

PacMed is also the only Designated Provider of US Family Health Plan (USFHP) on the West Coast. USFHP is a TRICARE Prime option that provides military families with a civilian option to health care at no added cost, improving both access to health care and the overall quality experience. PacMed has been serving the military community for more than 30 years, and the one-year-old Lakewood clinic continues to expand health care access to military families, given its close proximity to Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The PacMed Lakewood clinic is located in Lakewood, Washington, at 7424 Bridgeport Way West, Suite 201. Current hours are Monday–Thursday, 8:00 AM–6:00 PM and Friday, 8:00 AM–5:30 PM, with same-day appointments.