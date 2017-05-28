Firefighter/Paramedic Accused of Stealing Controlled Drugs

University Place, Wash. – On Thursday, May 25, a West Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighter/paramedic was arrested and booked into the Pierce County jail under the suspicion of unlawful procession of a controlled substance. He has been accused of stealing controlled drugs from medic units.

During daily checks, other paramedics noticed some vials of fentanyl, a narcotic, had loose protective caps or the caps were off completely. It was reported to the department’s Medical Services Officer (MSO), who manages all controlled drugs. Initially, it was considered to be a possible manufacturing or packaging defect until in mid-March, a vial of fentanyl was found to have low fluid volume. After research and audits of all medic units within West Pierce, the MSO reported the issue to the drug manufacturer and the DEA during the first week of April. All fentanyl vials in stock were removed from the medic units and along with two unopened packages, sent to the manufacturer for analysis. When the vials were removed, fentanyl Carpujects (a syringe-type delivery method) were placed on medic units as a replacement.

In late April, the manufacturer’s results confirmed the vials had been intentionally tampered with. Some vials had different levels of liquid in them, indicating something had replaced the drug. The contents have been reported to be saline, a sterile salt water solution, that would not harm a patient.

The Lakewood Police Department and the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) were notified immediately, as West Pierce Fire & Rescue encompasses both law enforcement jurisdictions. PCSD then moved forward with the investigation. A week later, tampering was suspected of the Carpujects in not only fentanyl, but also morphine. Random audits of all controlled drugs were completed in conjunction with PCSD and all suspect Carpujects were removed and taken into police custody as evidence.

West Pierce Fire & Rescue has fully cooperated with PCSD’s criminal investigation.

“The community has placed their trust in our firefighters and we are committed to doing whatever it takes to maintain that trust,” said Chief Jim Sharp.