Connie Aboubakr, 63

“Without music, life would be a mistake.” A teacher and eternal student of music, Constance ”Connie” Rae, 63, born July 27, 1953 in Vancouver, WA to Edward and Loraine Anderson, has passed away, in Tacoma on May 16.

In 1958 she moved to University Place with her immediate family. She graduated from Curtis High School (1970) and WSU (1973) where she fell in love with and eventually married Karim D. Aboubakr (1975).

She is survived by her husband, mother, brothers; Steven Anderson and Mark Anderson, children; Joseph K. Aboubakr and Jacquelynn L.A. Halstead, and five beautiful grandchildren; Rocco, Chevy, Jillian, Anise and Phoebe.

She was a primary school music teacher for 34 years in the University Place School District, received a Masters in Technology from City University and in recent years, served on the Steilacoom Town Council.

Since retirement she has traveled abroad with her husband, spent joyous times with her grandchildren and danced to the beat of her own drum. Her beautiful symphony will forever play on in the hearts of her family, friends and students.

A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday, June 11th, 3pm at the Fircrest Golf Club. Memorial gifts can be sent to the WSU school of music in memory of Connie Aboubakr through this link goo.gl/ZyaF88 or to this address PO Box 643528, Pullman, WA 99164-3528.