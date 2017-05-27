Parkland/Spanaway library closed May 31 for improvements

TACOMA – Parkland/Spanaway Pierce County Library will be closed Wednesday, May 31, while crews make improvements to the library. Parkland/Spanaway Library, located at 13718 Pacific Ave. S., will reopen on Thursday, June 1.

Improvements will include creating a specific area in the library for DVDs that will nearly double the number of choices for customers. At the same time, workers will add four additional computers for public use, improve displays to help people find books and other materials more easily, replace the much worn carpet in the meeting room, and install some new furnishings.

Thousands of area residents learn, enjoy and gather as a community at the Parkland/Spanaway Library every year. In 2016, people made almost 165,000 visits to the library and checked out more than 501,000 items.