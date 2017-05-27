JBLM honors fallen Service Members in Memorial Day Ceremony

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will honor the memory of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States with a Memorial Day ceremony Monday, May 29, at 11:30 a.m. at the base’ Camp Lewis Cemetery.

Col. Daniel S. Morgan, Joint Base Lewis-McChord garrison commander, will be the guest speaker. He will place a wreath on the marker honoring the Soldiers, Airmen, Civilians, men, and women who have served and made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of the United States of America.

Prior to the Memorial Day Ceremony, at 10:45 a.m., there will be a cemetery monument dedication in honor of the Fort Lewis

The I Corps Band will provide the music, and an Army & Air Force Honor Guard will present the colors. A salute battery will fire a 21-gun salute to honor fallen comrades, followed by the playing of Taps.

VISITORS:

Visitors who wish to attend the JBLM ceremony will be required to obtain a pass from the base’s Visitor Center at exit 120 on Interstate 5. Signs will direct attendees to the cemetery.

In addition, JBLM Soldiers and Airmen will attend and support more than 15 Memorial Day observances in the region with guest speakers, firing details, Army or Air Force Honor Guards, and the I Corps Band. JBLM will participate in the following Memorial Day weekend events –

Thursday, May 25

* Vincent De Paul Elementary School Memorial Day Observance, 10:30 a.m., Federal Way, Wash.

Sunday, May 28

* Vaughn Bay Cemetery, Aisle of Honor, Memorial Day Observance, 12 p.m., Vaughn, Wash.

* Fir Lane Memorial Park Memorial Day Observance, 12:30 p.m., Spanaway, Wash.

* Yelm Cemetery Memorial Day Observance, 1 p.m., Yelm, Wash.

* Enumclaw Veterans Memorial Park Observance, 2 p.m., Enumclaw, Wash.

* Roy Cemetery Memorial Day Observance, 3 p.m., Roy, Wash.

Monday, May 29

* Nisei Veterans Memorial Day Observance, 10 a.m., Seattle, Wash.

* Sumner Cemetery Memorial Day Observance, 10 a.m., Puyallup, Wash.

* Bethany Lutheran Cemetery Memorial Day Service, 10 a.m., Spanaway, Wash.

* Memorial Day Ceremony at the Washington State Capitol Rotunda, 10:30 a.m., Olympia, Wash.

* Joint Base Lewis-McChord Memorial Day Observance, Camp Lewis Cemetery, 11a.m., JBLM, Wash.

* Lower Valley Memorial Gardens Memorial Day Ceremony, 11 a.m., Sunnyside, Wash.

* Memorial Day at the Museum of Flight, 12 p.m., Seattle, Wash.

* DuPont Memorial Observance, DuPont Plaza 12:30 p.m.

* Washington Soldiers’ Home Memorial Day Program, 2 p.m., Orting, Wash.

* Pierce County Memorial Day Observance, 2 p.m., Lakewood, Wash.

* Honoring the Fallen, Olympics West Senior Living Center, 3 p.m., Tumwater, Wash.