Get outside this summer with Pierce County Park’s Eco Explorers Adventure Camp

Summer is just around the bend and adventure and exploration awaits at Eco Explorers Adventure Camp. The three-week long camp encourages kids to discover the landscapes of Pierce County through exploration, adventure, and creative play.

Each day will offer exciting new experiences that will challenge participant’s abilities and help build their skills in sensory awareness, earth stewardship, wilderness survival, emergency response, science investigation, and much more.

Week 1: Young Explorers

Date: June 26-30

Ages: 5 to 8

Location: Chambers Creek Regional Park

Time: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Fee: $95 (register by June 16)

Week 2: Junior Explorers

Date: July 10-14

Ages: 9 to 14

Location: Spanaway Park

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fee: $120 (register by June 30)

Week 3: Junior Explorers

Date: July 24-28

Ages: 9 to 14

Location: Chambers Creek Regional Park

Time: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fee: $120 (register by June 30)

For more information read the 2017 Summer Camp program guide. To register call 253-798-4141 or register online.