2nd Magellanic penguin chick hatches at Point Detiance Zoo & Aquarium

Tacoma, Wash. – “Red” and “Pink” now have two hungry mouths to feed.

The Magellanic penguin parents, known by the colors of the bands on their wings, welcomed a second chick in their burrow at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium on Thursday. Their first chick hatched on Tuesday.

They are the first penguin hatchlings at the zoo since 2006.

Both appear healthy and are eating, said Amanda Shaffer, a Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium staff biologist who is the lead keeper for penguins.

The zoo has four mating pairs of penguins, and all have been sitting on eggs.

It’s possible another chick could pip (or break) its way through an egg in the next week or so. The penguins’ remaining eggs are believed to be infertile.

Parents incubate the eggs in shifts; they generally hatch between 38 and 42 days after they’re laid.

The hatchings are a result of a breeding recommendation through the Species Survival Plan® (SSP) for Magellanic penguins.

The chick’s parents are keeping close watch on their offspring, feeding them and keeping warm by “brooding” on the chicks. Penguins have what’s called a “brood patch,” or separation of feathers on the lower part of their abdomens. This allows direct contact with their skin.

The new little family is on exhibit in the Penguin Point area of the zoo, and the chicks periodically may be visible during feeding time or when the caretaking parent shifts position. However, they will be covered most of the day by the brooding parent.

Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium is open from 9:30 to 6 p.m. daily.

For more information about the zoo go to www.pdza.org.

To learn more about penguins, go to www.pdza.org/magellanic-penguin.