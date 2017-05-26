Stay Back from the Tracks: Seahawk Doug Baldwin to be in Lakewood Sunday

In its continuing public education campaign around the fast trains scheduled to speed through Lakewood later this year, the state Department of Transportation has planned a free public event Sunday at Clover Park Technical College.
The train safety event will feature fun activities for kids and adults, including a LEGO play area, model train display, mini train rides for kids and information about the new train route through the city, Joint Base Lewis-McChord and DuPont.
There will be drawings and prizes included autographed footballs by Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, Seahawks gear and train sets for kids. Baldwin is scheduled to make an appearance and will be on hand to talk about the importance of staying away from train tracks.
The event is free and will be held in the McGavick Conference Center, 4500 Steilacoom Boulevard SE.
