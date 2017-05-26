The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Pierce Transit on Sunday Schedule for Memorial Day

By Leave a Comment

Pierce Transit local buses and SHUTTLE paratransit services will operate on a Sunday Schedule on Monday, May 29. For specific route information visit www.piercetransit.org/pierce-transit-routes/, select a route and click on the “Sundays” tab. If there is no Sundays tab, that route will not operate on Memorial Day.

Pierce Transit’s administrative offices and the Tacoma Dome Station Bus Shop will be closed May 29 in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

SHUTTLE phone services will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Call (253) 581-8000, or (800) 562-8109 (toll-free within Washington) for assistance and reservations.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *