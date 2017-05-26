The Suburban Times

Pierce County Library System closed May 29, Memorial Day

Pierce County Library System will be closed Monday, May 29, Memorial Day. The library is always open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring downloadable e-books, audiobooks, songs, movies and magazines as well as other services and resources.

