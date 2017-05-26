DuPont to honor Medal of Honor Recipient May 29

On Monday, May 29th, the City of DuPont will honor Medal of Honor Recipient Master Sergeant (MSG) Wilburn K Ross (Retired) at a ceremony at 1500 Ross Loop in DuPont at 12:00 pm. MSG Ross earned the Medal of Honor for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at risk of life above and beyond the call of duty for 36 straight hours near St. Jacques, France from October 30-31, 1944. He passed away on May 9, 2017.

“The nation and City have lost one of our bravest. Known as Wilburn around town, MSG Ross was a humble man but also one of our country’s most courageous warriors”, said Mayor Mike Courts, “One of the last six surviving Medal of Honor Recipients from WWII, MSG Ross was also one of a handful that fought the Nazis on all fronts chasing them in fierce combat from Africa to Berlin through Sicily, France and Austria. We have lost a compassionate neighbor and American hero who we will miss greatly.”

Speaking at the memorial will be Sen Maria Cantwell and Rep Denny Heck.

This year’s Guest Speaker will be Desmond Doss Jr., son of Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient Desmond Doss Sr., on whose heroism the book Redemption at Hacksaw Ridge previously titled The Unlikeliest Hero and the Hollywood blockbuster, Hacksaw Ridge. PFC Doss, recipient of the Medal of Honor, refused to bear arms during WWII on religious grounds. Without firing a single shot, he was able to save 75 men in the Battle of Okinawa. It is an honor for the City of DuPont to host Mr. Doss over the Memorial Day weekend.