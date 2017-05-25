Two-boat ferry service offered Memorial Day weekend

The Pierce County Ferry will offer additional runs over the Memorial Day weekend to accommodate holiday travelers.

Pierce County will operate two boats on Friday, May 26 and Monday, May 29. One boat will handle normally-scheduled runs. On Friday the system’s second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 6 p.m. On Monday, May 29 the second ferry will depart Steilacoom at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:50 p.m., and 2:50 p.m.

On Memorial Day, May 29, a run departing Steilacoom at 10 p.m. will be offered.

Ferry riders can view the ferry schedule at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.

Extreme tides during spring and summer

Extreme tides are expected regularly this spring and summer.

Through Labor Day, Sept. 4, ferry riders in large vehicles and vehicles with low ground clearance – such as an RV, commercial truck, sports car or a vehicle towing a trailer – should plan ahead.

Load restrictions will be in place on some sailings during extreme tides, and riders may be asked to go on a different sailing.

Holiday weekends during the spring and summer typically see increased traffic and an increase in large vehicles.

The Pierce County Ferry provides service between Town of Steilacoom and Anderson and Ketron islands. Learn more about the ferry system at www.piercecountywa.org/ferry.