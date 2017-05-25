Marshmellow is Pet of the Week

This week, a guinea pig. Featured Pet Marshmallow is as sweet and fluffy as the treat he gets his name from. If you are looking for a social and outgoing yet mellow addition to the family, Marshmallow’s your guy. He loves being held and is a fan of kids and dogs.

Marshmallow comes with his cage, so if you’re missing some cute guinea pig squeaks in your life, come down and visit today — #A516688. Contact The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, (253) 383-2733 for more information.