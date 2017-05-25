Connecting with Our Dream-like Self – A Meditation Workshop

Submitted by Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center

Tacoma, WA: Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center in Tacoma, WA will present a day course titled, Connecting with Our Dream-Like Self & Letting go of Problems; A Meditation Workshop, Sunday, June 4th from 10:00 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The problems we face in life, which seem so solid and real, will disappear like last night’s bad dream when we apply Buddha’s teachings on emptiness, the way things actually exist as opposed to the way they appear. In the book Modern Buddhism, Venerable Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche explains:

If we dream of an elephant, the elephant appears vividly in all its detail – we can see it, hear it, smell it, and touch it- but when we wake up we realize that it was just an appearance to mind. We do not wonder, “Where is the elephant now?” because we understand that it was simply a projection of our mind and had no existence outside our mind.”

This view of emptiness, the dream-like nature of things, teaches us that we can overcome our fears and gradually become more peaceful, flexible, and creative. In How to Transform Your Life, Geshe Kelsang Gyatso Rinpoche writes:

All our delusions stem from self-grasping ignorance. Self-grasping ignorance is the source of all our negativity and problems, and the only way to eradicate it is to realize emptiness. Emptiness is not easy to understand, but it is extremely important that we make the effort. Ultimately our efforts will be rewarded by the permanent cessation of all suffering and the everlasting bliss of full enlightenment.

In this day course, Gen Kelsang Wangpo will teach how we can recall and apply these profound teachings throughout our day and transform our life and experiences with wisdom.

Everyone is Welcome

For more information or to register call (360)754-7787 or visit www.MeditateInOlympia.org.

The course will take place at Tushita Kadampa Buddhist Center located at 1501 Pacific Avenue S, Suite #301 Sprague/United Way Building in Tacoma.