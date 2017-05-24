Statewide Flag Lowering honors Gov. Mike Lowry

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Thursday, May 25, 2017, in memory of former Governor Mike Lowry who passed away on May 1 at the age of 78 of complications from a stroke.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business on Tuesday, May 30.

Memorial services will be held on May 30, 2017, at 10:30 am at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Renton, Washington.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.