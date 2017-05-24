First Artist’s Reception at Lakewood City Hall

By Ed Kane, Freelance Graphics

A reception for artist Carole Boughton met with a greater than expected number of attendees, surprising and pleasing many at Lakewood City Hall, including event coordinator Chelsea Roberts of the Lakewood Arts Commission. Her count during the event indicated about 60 people came to view the numerous watercolor scenes Boughton included in the first such event held at the City.

As may be typical for local artists, many friends of Boughton had no idea she was such an accomplished artist and were surprised at the quality and extent of her work. Even some who had been to the home of the artist, where most of her work has been hanging, never suspected those hangings were her own work.

Because the arts community – though most do not realize it exists – is such a small and low key segment of Lakewood’s greater community that individuals are difficult to identify. One of the goals of the Lakewood Arts Commission is to ferret out this creative class, in part to meld that into Lakewood’s overall community identity.

Each artist selected by the Arts Commission membership is offered the opportunity to display their art for a period of about three months. An additional gallery space is being looked at and expecting to be available to the Commission soon, expanding opportunities for the City’s creative individuals. Local artists interested in exhibiting their two-dimensional work should contact a member of the Arts Commission. Artists do not need to be professional, though a modest command of their chosen medium and a body of work large enough to comprise an exhibit will enhance their chance of being selected. Contact for more information is lakewoodnews@harbornet.com.