Bus driver strike causes Steilacoom school delay

The Steilacoom Historical School District issued an alert Wednesday morning at 6 am that read, “2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. Transportation Delays on all routes.” The cause? “Not weather related. It is transportation related,” noted Celeste Johnston, Executive Assistant to the Superintendent.

“First Student, the school district’s contracted vendor for transportation services, notified the district at 5:40 a.m. this morning of their inability to cover all bus routes due to a driver strike. We are extremely disappointed and expect all contractual obligations to be fulfilled. First Student management assured us we would not experience a disruption in our transportation services during their employee negotiations, however, disruptions are occurring due to driver shortage. The district is working to determine a plan for coverage of all routes Wednesday and will send information as we receive it.”

The district expects Thursday’s bus schedule to return to normal. There are no classes on Friday.