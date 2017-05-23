Westside Story – Anthem Coffee Shop

Recently I wrote an article titled Westside Story – Coffee Shop Challenge. If you are interested in winning a coveted prize in the Coffee Shop Challenge, click my link for details.

One of my favorite coffee shop chains is Anthem Coffee & Tea. The chain is not at all like Starbucks with 21,000 plus stores worldwide. Anthem currently has only two links in its chain of stores; one in Puyallup and one in Tacoma.

Anytime I head toward Puyallup or Tacoma’s museum / University of Washington district, I plan my day to include Anthem Coffee & Tea.

Anthem Coffee & Tea – Puyallup: 210 W Pioneer, Puyallup, WA 98371. T: 253-256-8140.

There is nothing like this place. Amazing ambiance and lively clientele. Anthem has two beverages I bet you have never tried before; Cuban espresso & Shakarado. If you think you would enjoy a new delightful life experience, try my two recommended drinks. Cuban espresso is hot. Shakarado is chilled with turbinado sugar on the rim.

Anthem Coffee & Tea – Tacoma: – 1911 Pacific Av, Tacoma, WA 98402. T: 253-572-9705.

A fun place across from the University of Washington – Tacoma and next door to Washington State History Museum. Nearby you will find the Chihuly Glass Museum. Lots of University of Washington students and faculty will join you. The clientele will help you keep your youthful spirit.

Try Anthem Coffee & Tea. Joe Boyle guarantees you will be happier than a Hillary Clinton voter at a Trump rally.