Vacancies on Lakewood’s Public Safety and Landmarks commiittees

The Lakewood City Council is currently seeking volunteers to fill vacancies on the Public Safety Advisory Committee and the Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board:

Public Safety Advisory Committee (click here for Notice of Vacancies)

Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board (click here for Notice of Vacancies)

Your assistance is being requested in identifying and reaching out to individuals in your neighborhood associations, civic groups, and community organizations who would be best suited to fill this volunteer position. The roles and responsibilities, meeting schedule, and terms of the vacant positions are described in the Notice of Vacancies.

The role of the Public Safety Advisory Committee is to provide citizen input and advice to the City Council in developing and monitoring public safety policies. The Committee will report to the Council and will also assist the Council in assessing that department resources allow for compliance with City and department policies. The Committee meets on the first Wednesday at 5:15 p.m., at Lakewood Police Department, 9401 Lakewood Drive SW, Lakewood, WA.

The primary duty of the Landmarks & Heritage Advisory Board is to identify and actively encourage the conservation of the city’s historic resources by establishing and maintaining a register of historic landmarks, sites, and historic special review and conservation districts. The Board meets on the fourth Thursday at 6:00 p.m. at Lakewood City Hall.

Interested applicants can submit an application form found here or by calling the City Clerk’s Office at 253-983-7701,or emailing the City Clerk.