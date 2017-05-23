Spanaway Loop Road South to be resurfaced May 24-June 12

Spanaway Loop Road South will be resurfaced between Military Road South and 174th Street South from May 24-June 12.

In order to extend the life of the road, the top two inches of the pavement will be removed and new asphalt pavement will be placed.

Schedule

From May 24 to June 1, crews will remove two inches of pavement between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays. The road will remain open, although lane restrictions will be in place.

The road will be paved on weekday nights between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. June 2-12. Northbound traffic may be periodically detoured onto Military Road South and State Route 7 during that time.

The road will remain open to southbound traffic. Motorists traveling southbound should expect 15-minute delays. The work may be postponed if it rains.

In mid-July, the road will be restriped in a revised configuration. Southbound Spanaway Loop Road South will have two lanes from Military Road South to 174th Street South. Currently, this section drops to one lane south of 154th Street South.

Crews previously upgraded curb ramps along this section of Spanaway Loop Road South to bring them into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Puget Paving is the contractor. The construction work will cost approximately $776,000 and is funded with County Road Funds.

This work is part of Pierce County’s pavement preservation program.