Ruben Cortinas named Student of Month

Ruben Cortinas joined the Lancer Family in October of last year and is currently a junior. He was also named Lakewood Rotary’s Student of the Month for May. Ruben has quickly endeared himself to staff and students. Dedicated, caring and hard-working are a few words to describe him.

He has increasingly challenged himself in taking rigorous courses to provide himself with options for his future. Ruben has faced challenges in completing his high school career that others have not. Through these challenges, he has done two things…. he has kept his eye on finishing his education and taken care of those he loves.

Ruben applies caring and hard work to his days at Lakes. He recently made sure a friend who needed help was guided to the adults at school who provided support.

He sets an example for others in his empathetic nature and does not shy away from challenging himself to learn more and be better, even when it is hard to do so. School staff is very proud of the person Ruben is and looks forward to his future success. They know he will always make a difference.