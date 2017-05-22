The Suburban Times

I-5 ramp to SR 512 closes Tuesday, Wednesday nights

LAKEWOOD – Overnight travelers using Interstate 5 to reach State Route 512 in Lakewood may encounter two nights of ramp and lane closures related to a City of Lakewood project.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves extra time.

11 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, May 23-24, until 5 a.m. each following day

  • Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 512 will close.
  • Southbound I-5 exit to South Tacoma Way will close.
    • Drivers exiting southbound I-5 will be able to turn onto eastbound SR 512

· Drivers using westbound SR 512 will encounter double-lane closures and SR 512 approaching South Tacoma Way will close.

o Westbound SR 512 access to northbound and southbound I-5 will remain open.

During the closures, drivers will follow signed detours or use alternative routes.

